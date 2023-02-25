Drew McIntyre Fires Shot At Jake Paul

While considering joining WWE, Jake Paul is concentrating on his boxing career, having defeated YouTuber AnEsonGib, NBA star Nate Robinson, and MMA stars Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley, and Anderson Silva.

On Sunday, he will face Tommy Fury, Tyson Fury’s brother.

Logan Paul unsuccessfully challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at last November’s Crown Jewel premium live event, which prompted Jake to intervene and even the odds for his brother against The Bloodline. Jake stated after the event that he was open to wrestling in WWE one day.

Drew McIntyre joined Sheamus on a Celtic Warrior Workouts episode, where they trained with three-time world kickboxing champion Bernard “Swiftkick” Robinson.

McIntyre replied to a tweet from Sheamus promoting the show, firing a shot at Jake by writing, “One day of boxing and already better than

@JakePaul…” Sheamus replied: “Book it.”

You can check out the aforementioned tweets below: