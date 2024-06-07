Drew McIntyre Gives High Praise To TNA Wrestling Star

TNA Wrestling star Joe Hendry received a lot of praise from WWE’s Drew McIntyre, who recently spoke with Cultaholic.com.

McIntyre said, “I do believe in Joe Hendry. I do. He’s doing awesome and I’m very, very proud of him… He’s deserved a big opportunity for a long time, and thankfully he’s been able to showcase himself on IMPACT and I’m sure it’s just going to keep going up and going up. The sky’s the limit. He can do it all. He’s very talented in the ring and obviously on the microphone.

Hendry responded to the comments via Twitter/X:

“You have no idea how much this means. Drew McIntyre is the best 👏 👏.”