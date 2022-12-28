Drew McIntyre Hints at His Next WWE Feud for When He Returns From Injury

Drew McIntyre was pulled from the December 9th, 2022 edition of WWE SmackDown after being “disqualified to compete” in the unified tag team titles match, as PWMania.com previously reported. It was later reported that McIntyre suffered a ruptured eardrum.

McIntyre is still recovering from his injury, but he was interviewed on WWE RAW during the “Best of 2022” edition and teased his next WWE feud for when he returns.

He said, “I’ve got my eyes on Gunther with the Intercontinental Championship. I see the chatter on social media, I see what happened with himself and Sheamus, I saw the battles. I love competition, I’m a former Intercontinental Champion and I would love to tangle with that man.”

You can watch a clip from the segment below: