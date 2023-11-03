Drew McIntyre On Bringing More Misery To The Seth Rollins/Becky Lynch Household

Drew McIntyre is ready to capture championship gold in Saudi Arabia.

Ahead of tomorrow’s WWE Crown Jewel 2023, “The Scottish Warrior” spoke with WWE on TNT Sports to promote his WWE World Heavyweight Championship showdown against Seth “Freakin'” Rollins.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On adding more misery to the Rollins/Lynch household by taking Rollins’ title after Lynch recently lost hers: “I feel very bad that I’m going to bring some more misery to the Rollins/Lynch household, but it’s all good. You know they’ve had success thus far, they’re doing just fine, be just fine in the future. But yeah, the old one-two punch is going to suck for them.”

On vowing to finally win the world title in front of the WWE Universe after his first title wins happened during the crowd-less COVID outbreak: “Myself and Seth, you know, we always make sure we play the best performance possible on such a big stage like we have for the World Title at Crown Jewel. To ensure the RAW title is the one that’s talked about after this event, we’re going to give everybody a banger they’ll be talking about for a while. This is the moment where Drew McIntyre finally raises a ‘frickin’ world title in front of fans, that’s the ‘frickin’ they’ll be talking about. I can’t say the other word that I love so much. I’m Scottish.”

H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.