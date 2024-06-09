Drew McIntyre On WWE Clash At The Castle: “The Worst Moment Of My Life Singing That Stupid Song Afterwards”

WWE star Drew McIntyre recently spoke with Cultaholic Wrestling on a number of topics, including the worst moment of his life, which was last year’s Clash at the Castle.

McIntyre said, “I was so happy getting Clash in Wales and getting the first stadium show since SummerSlam 92 and getting the main event, I wasn’t happy getting screwed and the worst moment of my life singing that stupid song afterwards. But I’m very happy that you preserved, you believed, you kept working and you might just get a redo and it’s not just a redo, it couldn’t be any more perfect.”

On the second Clash at the Castle in Glasgow:

“It’s literally in Glasgow, where I went to Uni for four years. 30 minutes from here is where I grew up. We’ve gotta make it right this time because me, my family, the UK can’t take another shot through the heart like what happened last time. It will collapse the entire UK, so Drew McIntyre has to win and will win this time.”

