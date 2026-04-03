Drew McIntyre Opens Up About WWE Future And Creative Direction

Top WWE star Drew McIntyre appeared on Chris Van Vliet’s podcast, Insight, where he discussed various topics, including his in-ring future.

McIntyre said, “Yeah. I mean, I know my wife feels like it’s gonna be a lot shorter than I probably feel it’s going to be, especially with how I feel now and how creatively fulfilled I feel these days. But as long as I’m happy, as long as she’s happy, and as long as the fans are happy with what I’m doing, I don’t see any reason to slow down anytime soon, especially when I see guys getting up there in age right now and moving as well as they’re moving right now, because we’ve just moved so far forward with athletes. Look at LeBron James or Ronaldo, for example, the same age as me, and they’re just still at the top of their game.”

On whether he is satisfied with his current creative direction:

“Very creatively fulfilled. There were a couple of moments where I was like, ‘Damn, it su**s personally,’ but I can also look at the big picture these days. I’ve been knocked down enough times and fed a few disappointments sometimes where I didn’t always deal with it the right way for the bigger picture and understanding, okay, the company needs this right now. How does this screw me up? It doesn’t really. It actually works for the character, and as long as it works for the character, I can be personally disappointed, but professionally, I know we’re still on the right track, and the fans are still going to be emotionally invested, and that’s all that matters, because I’ve been in situations where they were not emotionally invested. And the worst thing in the world in pro wrestling is silence.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)