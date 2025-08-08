Drew McIntyre Reacts To Brock Lesnar’s Controversial WWE Return

Brock Lesnar’s shocking comeback at SummerSlam 2025 has been one of the most talked-about moments of the year, but Drew McIntyre is taking it all in stride.

Speaking with The West Sport, McIntyre offered a calm and direct response when asked about “The Beast Incarnate’s” return at the close of SummerSlam Night Two, where Lesnar attacked John Cena.

“I just thought, ‘There’s Brock. There he is,’” McIntyre said. “I didn’t think anything crazy. I just saw him come out. I had finished my last appearance, I got in a plane. I believe I just arrived home in Nashville where I saw it and I went, ‘Oh, there he is.’ Brock is back. He’s the beast, he causes a lot of headlines and most importantly, he’s also the guy I beat in the main event of WrestleMania for my first WWE Championship in five minutes.”

Lesnar’s appearance marked his first on WWE television in two years. He had been absent since being named in the amended lawsuit filed by Janel Grant against Vince McMahon and WWE earlier this year. His return saw him deliver an F5 to Cena after the latter’s Street Fight loss to new Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

McIntyre also had a big weekend at SummerSlam, teaming with Logan Paul to defeat Randy Orton and Jelly Roll on Night One. He has since reignited his rivalry with Orton on Monday Night Raw.

The fallout from Lesnar’s return is set to continue on tonight’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown at 8 p.m. ET on USA Network, where Cena will address Lesnar’s attack.