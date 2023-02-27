Drew McIntyre Reflects On Making It To WWE, Reveals What Never Gets Old To Him

Drew McIntyre recently spoke with the folks from HOT Mornings On Demand for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE.

During the discussion, “The Scottish Warrior” spoke about growing up in Scotland and making it to WWE, as well as how he’s still in awe that he can play as himself in a mainstream video game.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On growing up in Scotland and making it in WWE: “When I was a kid, all I did was get my hands on every WWE action figure, video game, card, sticker, and anything I could afford or ask for Christmas. To dream about being in WWE, especially being in Scotland because it’s a small country of five million people, but no one has ever signed to WWE, the big American wrestling company.”

On how cool it is to play as himself in a video game: “To actually make it there and see myself in a video game, the first one when I was 23, and I’ve been in multiple games, multiple figures, very fortunate with the amount of merchandise I’ve been featured on, but it never gets old. I’m still that wrestling fan and kid at heart. I’ve never lost that perspective of how cool it actually is to get the opportunity to play with yourself in a video game.”

