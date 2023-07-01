Drew McIntyre Returns At WWE Money In The Bank, Confronts GUNTHER

GUNTHER may have successfully defended his title on Saturday, but he’s got an even bigger contender already lined up.

The Imperium leader emerged victorious in a hard fought battle against Matt Riddle at WWE Money In The Bank 2023 inside the O2 Arena in London, England on Saturday afternoon.

However it was the post-match festivities that had the fans buzzing the most.

After GUNTHER defeated Matt Riddle via submission to retain his WWE Intercontinental Championship, Drew McIntyre’s theme hit. “The Scottish Warrior” ended up laying out GUNTHER with a Claymore Kick and posing with his I-C title.