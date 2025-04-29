Drew McIntyre Rumored For Major Film Role After Project Rock Deal

As revealed on this week’s episode of WWE Raw, Liv Morgan will be stepping away from WWE television to film a movie, in which she is expected to have a major role. The film is slated to be officially announced next week.

Morgan, who is represented by Paradigm—the same agency that represents Drew McIntyre and CM Punk—is part of a growing effort between Paradigm, WWE, and entertainment projects to streamline the transition of WWE talent into film and television roles. According to PWInsider.com, Paradigm works closely with WWE to coordinate talent schedules in a way that supports ongoing storylines, avoiding disruptions that plagued earlier eras, such as when Roddy Piper walked away to film They Live.

The report also noted that Drew McIntyre appears to be the next WWE Superstar poised for a significant Hollywood opportunity:

“All signs point to Drew McIntyre,” PWInsider stated. “For months, we’ve heard that McIntyre — also repped by Paradigm and recently announced as the new face of Project Rock — is lined up for a major film role. He may very well be the next WWE talent to break into large-scale film or television work.”

McIntyre already made his feature film debut in The Killer’s Game, an action-comedy released in September 2024. In the film, McIntyre played Rory Mackenzie, one half of a team of Scottish assassin brothers tasked with taking out a retired hitman portrayed by Dave Bautista.

With Morgan’s move into acting and McIntyre’s rising profile in Hollywood, WWE’s crossover into mainstream entertainment continues to expand.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more updates on Liv Morgan, Drew McIntyre, and WWE’s growing presence in film and television.