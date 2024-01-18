Drew McIntyre Says He’s Gonna Try And Make CM Punk Break

Drew McIntyre recently spoke with Review STL for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, “The Scottish Warrior” spoke about how he is going to keep prodding CM Punk to see if he cracks, and if he doesn’t, that he’ll break him physically when they eventually meet in the ring.

“I hope so,” McIntyre said. “That’s two of our top superstars in WWE. Obviously, Cody returned to WWE a couple of years ago and had a big injury, took him out for nine months, but he has really risen to the top of the card as a crowd favorite.”

He continued, “CM Punk is the most controversial guy in wrestling, for sure. He made his return. Seems very positive right now, the crowd is certainly very positive, he’s a huge star. I’m going to keep prodding at him and see if he cracks. Hopefully, if he doesn’t, he gets in the ring with me and I’ll physically crack him. Easy peasy.”

