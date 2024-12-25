Drew McIntyre Sends Holiday Message To New Bloodline After WWE RAW Attack

The main event of this past Monday night’s Holiday edition of WWE RAW saw “The Scottish Warrior” Drew McIntyre defeat Sami Zayn in a singles match. Immediately following the matchup, Zayn was attacked by the new Bloodline until Jey Uso made his way out to make the save, only to be attacked by Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga and Jacob Fatu as well.

McIntyre, who walked to the back as the brutal attack was taking place, took to his official Twitter (X) account and shared a video dubbed “Drew Actually,” which he addressed to the new Bloodline. The video shows McIntyre revealing a bunch of cue cards, where he expresses his ambitions to become a WWE World Champion in 2025 and his determination to face Sikoa and his new Bloodline. One card even shows that the Bloodline will pay for their crimes, while another shows that nothing will stop McIntyre.

The cue cards reads, “With any luck by next year, one of these will be world champion. [Pictures of himself]

But for now let me say, without hope or agenda, just because I’m Drew McIntyre (and Drew McIntyre always tells the truth) the Bloodline will pay for their crimes.

And no one is getting in my way even if I have to look like this… [Another picture of himself with an American Nightmare neck tattoo]

Merry Drewmas.”

The video also features Seth “Freakin” Rollins’s theme song playing.