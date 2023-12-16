Drew McIntyre Speaks Out About His Recent Character Change

WWE star Drew McIntyre recently appeared on an episode of WWE’s The Bump, where he talked about a number of topics including his recent character change.

McIntyre said, “I realized after that match the sympathy has to be gone, the compassion has to be gone. I have to do whatever it takes to get the job done in the ring. And somewhere along the line, between winning the World Title and now, I just lost that killer instinct in the ring, and I had to get it back.”

He also talked about the difference between himself inside of the ring and outside of it.

“I’m the exact same guy outside the ring. You’ll still me all around, you’ll still see me at charity events, and you’ll still conversate with me, as long as you’re not an idiot like Jey Uso or a sympathizer. But yeah, whatever it takes, Drew McIntyre’s going to get the job done, especially on Day 1 with Seth Rollins.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.