Drew McIntyre Talks About Having An Introverted Personality Outside WWE

In an interview with Sports Guys Talking Wrestling, Drew McIntyre talked about having an introverted personality outside of WWE:

“It’s surprising to some people. They’re like you’ve been on television basically you’re whole life and around cameras your whole life and I have to tell them that I’m pretty much more comfortable when someone puts a red light on me or I’m in a wrestling ring or have a microphone in my hand or a camera stuck in my face than I am in public situations. My wife and I always joke that we were built for a pandemic because we really don’t do anything, we hang around the house and sit on the couch with our cats. That’s our idea of a good time, and outside of that, my good time is being in a wrestling ring entertaining fans where I’m most comfortable.”

Listen to “SGTW Talks To WWE Champion Drew McIntyre Oct 9 2020” on Spreaker.

(quote courtesy of 411Mania.com)