Drew McIntyre Talks On Match Against Jinder Mahal Not Being What He Hoped

During an interview with SHAK Wrestling, Drew McIntyre was asked if his match against Jinder Mahal at Summerslam 2021 turned out the way he had hoped for. Here was McIntyre’s response:

“No, definitely not. I didn’t expect Becky [Lynch] to return. The match prior gave the crowd that reaction, that moment. Then when they expected the lengthy match with Becky and Bianca [Belair], it took the wind out of the sales by having the match be 20-something seconds. To walk out after that, the crowd was a bit deflated. It wasn’t quite what I hoped reaction was.

Perhaps it wasn’t what I was hoping for match-wise, but, it gave Drew McIntyre the big win on a big stage, a very dominant win. Even though sometimes I’m like, ‘I want to go out there and have the best match possible and do all the cool near falls and stuff,’ sometimes, you have to be saved from yourself and protect the character and elevate the character. That was about elevating Drew McIntyre and it did do that on a huge stage.”

You can check out the full interview below: