Drew McIntyre Teases 3MB Reunion

WWE star Drew McIntyre discussed various topics with Sports Illustrated, including the possibility of a future 3MB reunion.

McIntyre said, “Yeah, there’s gonna be (a 3MB reunion). I tell Heath and Jinder (Mahal) all the time. I was like, ‘I gotta do what I gotta do,’ and as I mentioned, get what’s mine. But eventually, when I feel like it’s getting close to time, I’m about to say goodbye, that’s when I throw my mates a bone, we reform 3MB. I don’t take any bumps. Heath takes all the bumps. Jinder might take a few in there. I’ll stand on the apron, air guitar like hell, have a good old time and the fun thing about nostalgia is everyone believes we’re like The Shield.”

On fans telling him how much they love 3MB:

“The way I talk to people when I’m out meeting all the fans at all the big events, it’s like, ‘God, I love 3MB. You guys were amazing’ or whatever and they mean it. I can tell when somebody’s lying or not. Be like (a) human lie detector. I learned it through, you know, growing up in this industry and I’ll be like, ‘Wow, that’s interesting’ because I guess they would have been kids at the time and they looked at things differently. They weren’t on the internet complaining about everything, they weren’t so jaded and they grew up with 3MB — see it differently so yeah, I’ll give everybody a treat, I’ll give my boys a payday and boom, I’ll disappear into the night, never to be seen again.”

