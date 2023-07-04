Drew McIntyre To Team With Matt Riddle Next Week On WWE RAW

“The Scottish Warrior” is back!

Drew McIntyre returned at WWE Money In The Bank 2023 at the O2 Arena in London, England over the weekend and got involved in Imperium business, setting up an expected WWE Intercontinental Championship showdown against GUNTHER.

On WWE Monday Night Raw this week, things continued in that direction.

McIntyre ran out to make the save for Matt Riddle, after “The Original BRO” found himself victim of a three-on-one attack at the hands of Imperium.

After McIntyre cleared the ring, he stared down WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER to further build hype for their expected match.

Backstage later in the show, Byron Saxton spoke with McIntyre and Riddle, who challenged Imperium to tag-team action on next week’s show. The match was later confirmed.

