Drew McIntyre’s Menacing Reaction To Ending CM Punk’s WWE WrestleMania Dream

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE star CM Punk suffered a legitimate devastating triceps injury when he competed in the Men’s Royal Rumble Match at last Saturday’s 2024 WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

Monday’s RAW opened up with an emotional Punk addressing his real-life injury and how he will miss WrestleMania 40 due to the injury.

Punk was then interrupted by “The Scottish Warrior” Drew McIntyre, who told The Best In The World that he prayed for such a thing to happen and that his prayers were answered because Punk is hurt and no longer competing in the main event of WrestleMania. Punk and McIntyre then came to blows, and as The Scottish Warrior had the advantage over Punk. Sami Zayn made his way down to the ring to make the save for The Punk.

McIntyre took to his official Twitter (X) account to comment on ending Punk’s WrestleMania dream by posting a photo of a graveyard with his face attached to another person’s body and a tombstone that says, “CM Punk’s WrestleMania Main Event 2024 – 2024.”

You can check out McIntyre’s post below.