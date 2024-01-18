Dustin Rhodes Weighs In On If The Rock Takes Cody Rhodes’ Place In Facing Roman Reigns

Dustin Rhodes has said what he thinks WWE should do at WrestleMania 40 if they can get The Rock to work the show.

For several months, it was widely accepted that Cody Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title would be the main event at WWE WrestleMania 40. Rhodes has been discussing finishing his story at the next WrestleMania event after losing to Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

If The Rock faces Reigns, Rhodes may be unable to complete his story, as CM Punk vs. World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins is expected to be the other main event on the card.

Dustin Rhodes told Sports Illustrated what he thinks the company should do with his brother. He stated that Cody is on fire and that now is his time to become a top WWE champion.

“I hope Cody’s in the main event spot against Roman,” said Rhodes. “Or it’s going to be The Rock. If it is The Rock, I’m pissed–this is Cody’s time. He is becoming the face of the company, and it’s paying off. But I get it. If it is The Rock, it’s still good business. I understand that there are a lot of people who love seeing The Rock. But I still think it’s Cody’s moment.”