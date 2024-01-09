Dusty Classic Tag-Team Tournament Bouts Announced For 1/9

By
Matt Boone
-

As promised, WWE has announced matches for the first round of the latest annual NXT Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag-Team Classic Tournament.

Kicking things off for the 2024 NXT Men’s Dusty Classic on Tuesday night’s NXT on USA show will be Gallus vs. Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin, as well as Hank Walker & Tank Ledger vs. Axiom & Nathan Frazer.

Previously announced for the show is Gigi Dolin vs. Cora Jade, The Family vs. OTM for the NXT Tag-Team titles and Nikkita Lyons vs. Blair Davenport.

Make sure to join us here on Tuesday night for live NXT on USA results coverage from Orlando, FL.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR