Dusty Classic Tag-Team Tournament Bouts Announced For 1/9

As promised, WWE has announced matches for the first round of the latest annual NXT Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag-Team Classic Tournament.

Kicking things off for the 2024 NXT Men’s Dusty Classic on Tuesday night’s NXT on USA show will be Gallus vs. Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin, as well as Hank Walker & Tank Ledger vs. Axiom & Nathan Frazer.

Previously announced for the show is Gigi Dolin vs. Cora Jade, The Family vs. OTM for the NXT Tag-Team titles and Nikkita Lyons vs. Blair Davenport.

Make sure to join us here on Tuesday night for live NXT on USA results coverage from Orlando, FL.