Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Wraps Filming On New Jumanji Movie

Seven Bucks Productions, the company founded by WWE legend and TKO Board of Directors member Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, has announced that production has wrapped up for the next installment of the Jumanji film franchise, titled “Jumanji 3.”

Filming for the sequel began late last year, but it does not yet have an official title. The movie is scheduled to be released in theaters on December 11th.

The caption reads, “That’s an official production wrap on #Jumanji. See you in theaters CHRISTMAS DAY 🎬📆 #SevenBucks #Jumanji3”

The new sequel features the return of Dwayne Johnson as Xander Bravestone, Kevin Hart as Franklin Finbar, Jack Black as Sheldon Oberon, and Karen Gillan as Ruby Roundhouse. Other returning cast members from the previous two Jumanji films include Alex Wolff, Madison Iseman, Ser’Darius Blain, and Morgan Turner. New cast members joining the film include Brittany O’Grady and Burn Gorman.

Jake Kasdan returns to direct the fourth Jumanji movie, which is based on a script by Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg. The film is inspired by the 1981 picture book of the same name by Chris Van Allsburg. The first live-action film adaptation of the book, released in 1995, starred Robin Williams.