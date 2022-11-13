Earl Hebner Reveals How Relationship With Bret Hart Was Mended After WWE Montreal Screwjob

Earl may have screwed Bret, but Bret is okay with him at this point.

Legendary pro wrestling referee Earl Hebner recently appeared as a guest on Busted Open Radio for an in-depth interview covering his career in the business.

During the discussion, the man who served as referee and the guy who had to call for the bell to officially “screw” Bret Hart at WWE Survivor Series 1997 in the infamous “Montreal Screwjob” incident, spoke about how Bret “The Hitman” Hart contacted him years later and patched things up between them.

“A couple of years ago, I was on a house show with Bret, and I wasn’t going to go because he was on it,” Hebner recalled during his interview on the aforementioned SiriusXM program. “He wanted me and my brother to come to the show, so we came to the show.”

Hebner continued, “I think it was Big Time Wrestling or something like that. He brought us to the ring, he put us over, and he hugged us. From that day on, we’ve been great friends. I text him now and then, and he texts me back. Once in a while, we’ll talk to each other on the phone.”

