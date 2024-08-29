Early Favorites And Betting Odds For WWE Bash In Berlin

WWE will be holding their 2024 Bash in Berlin Premium Live Event on Saturday, August 31 from the Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany, with Imperium’s 2024 King of the Ring winner and World Heavyweight Champion “The Ring General” GUNTHER defending his championship against “The Viper” Randy Orton and Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes putting his title on the line against “The Prize Fighter” Kevin Owens.

Early betting odds for WWE Bash in Berlin have been revealed, with GUNTHER and Rhodes as the clear favorites to retain their titles.

Other matchups set to take place on the PLE include The Terror Twins (Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley) taking on The Judgment Day (“Dirty” Dominik Mysterio and WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan), “The Best In The World” CM Punk battling “The Scottish Warrior” Drew McIntyre in a Strap Match and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The Unholy Union (Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn) defending their titles against Jade Cargill and “The EST Of WWE” Bianca Belair.

You can check out the early betting odds below, courtesy of BetOnline:

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match:

Imperium’s 2024 King of the Ring winner “The Ring General” GUNTHER (c) -5000 vs. “The Viper” Randy Orton +1200

Undisputed WWE Championship Match:

“The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes (c) -6000 vs. “The Prize Fighter” Kevin Owens +1500

Tag Team Match:

The Terror Twins (Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley) -325 vs. The Judgment Day (“Dirty” Dominik Mysterio and WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan) + 125

Strap Match:

“The Best In The World” CM Punk -400 vs. “The Scottish Warrior” Drew McIntyre +250

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match:

The Unholy Union (Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn) (c) -200 vs. Jade Cargill and “The EST Of WWE” Bianca Belair +150