Early Favorites And Betting Odds For WWE Clash At The Castle

The opening betting odds for WWE’s next event, Clash at the Castle, have been released ahead of the show on Saturday afternoon at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland. WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre, with Judgement Day barred from ringside, is expected to headline.

Two titles are expected to change hands, with McIntyre defeating Priest for the World Title and Chad Gable winning the Intercontinental Title. CM Punk is favored by -300 to participate in the Priest vs. McIntyre match.

These odds show the favorite as a (-) with the smallest number, and the underdog as a (+) with the larger number. Here are the betting odds, courtesy of Bet Online:

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match (Judgment Day are barred from ringside)

Damian Priest (champion) +155 vs. Drew McIntyre -220

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship I-Quit Match

Cody Rhodes (champion) -3000 vs. AJ Styles +900

WWE Women’s Championship Match

Bayley (champion) -3000 vs. Piper Niven +900

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match

Sami Zayn (champion) +110 vs. Chad Gable -150

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match

Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill (champions) -1600 vs. Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark +900 vs. Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn +700