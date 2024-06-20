Early Favorites And Betting Odds For WWE Money In The Bank

WWE will be holding their Money in the Bank Premium Live Event on Saturday, July 6 from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, with WWE World Heavyweight Champion The Judgment Day’s “El Campeon” Damian Priest defending his title against Seth “Freakin” Rollins.

Early betting odds for WWE Money in the Bank has been revealed, with Priest as the clear favorite to retain his title against Rollins.

Other matchups set to take place on the PLE include the Men’s and Women’s MITB Ladder Matches.

You can check out the early betting odds below, courtesy of BetOnline:

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match:

– The Judgment Day’s “El Campeon” Damian Priest -600 (1/6) (c) vs. Seth “Freakin” Rollins +350 (7/2)