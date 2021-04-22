EC3 Hospitalized Due To An Infection

Former WWE/Impact Wrestling star and current ROH star EC3 wrote the following on his social media pages:
“•#ControlYourNarrative CAN KILL YOU•
That’s not strictly just an attention grabbing headline. it’s more of an update.
Short version; an infection I neglected proper care for, put others people’s needs before mind, went straight empath, caught up to me and broke me.
Long version; it’s extensive, I’ve been hospitalized 5 days and we’ll need longer.’
Anyways I will heal, if you want to help drop a comment or a thought or affirmation.
Please do no not text. PLEASE.all I ask. If you want to help let me be alone,
#ControlYourNarrative
#FreeEC3 #ec3”