EC3 Hospitalized Due To An Infection

Former WWE/Impact Wrestling star and current ROH star EC3 wrote the following on his social media pages:

“•#ControlYourNarrative CAN KILL YOU•⁣

That’s not strictly just an attention grabbing headline. it’s more of an update.⁣

⁣

Short version; an infection I neglected proper care for, put others people’s needs before mind, went straight empath, caught up to me and broke me.⁣

⁣

Long version; it’s extensive, I’ve been hospitalized 5 days and we’ll need longer.’

Anyways I will heal, if you want to help drop a comment or a thought or affirmation.⁣

⁣

Please do no not text. PLEASE.all I ask. If you want to help let me be alone,⁣

⁣

#ControlYourNarrative⁣

#FreeEC3 #ec3”