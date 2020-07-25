EC3 On If Vince McMahon Had Any Idea About Him In Impact Wrestling

EC3 discussed if he thinks Vince McMahon had any idea about his work outside of WWE such as his run in TNA Wrestling, now Impact Wrestling, while doing an interview with WrestleTalk. Here is what he had to say:

“I think he had no clue. I actually heard one time, there was a meeting and they were watching Impact and I came out and I don’t even remember who told me this, but somebody in creative, and he was like, ‘Who is this guy? We should get him!’ They’re like, ‘Derrick Bateman.’ He’s like, ‘Who?’”