EC3 Reacts To Impact Wrestling Rebranding Back To TNA

Former Impact Wrestling champion EC3 spoke to ComicBook.com about Impact Wrestling rebranding to TNA.

He said, “I’m into it. I always thought the name was cool. It’s how you started the brand identity. I think the Impact change was kind of necessary just because so many aspects of the business changed. TNA nostalgia, and I rally against nostalgia quite a bit, it’s not that bad. How do fans react to it though? It seemed in the past, TNA took a bunch of flack for no reason.

TNA is fun. TNA’s cool. TNA is a good name, and I’m glad they’re going back to it. They waited until the right place in the right time to present this evolution. Revisit the past, but bring something forward into the future is kind of what we do with anything that’s really good, entertainment and art.”