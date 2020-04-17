EC3 Refusing Interviews, Podcasts and Autograph Signings Following WWE Release

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

As many of you know by now, EC3 and many others were released from WWE on Wednesday. EC3 took to Twitter on Thursday to reveal that he’s now controlling his own narrative. He also noted that he’s not doing interviews, podcasts, or autograph signings.

EC3 also changed his Twitter account handle to “Essential Character III”:

