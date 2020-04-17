EC3 Refusing Interviews, Podcasts and Autograph Signings Following WWE Release

As many of you know by now, EC3 and many others were released from WWE on Wednesday. EC3 took to Twitter on Thursday to reveal that he’s now controlling his own narrative. He also noted that he’s not doing interviews, podcasts, or autograph signings.
EC3 also changed his Twitter account handle to “Essential Character III”:
No. I will not do your podcast.
No. I will not do an interview for your website.
No. I am not interested in doing your autograph signing in eight months.
For the first time, in a long time…
I control the narrative now.
#FreeEC3 pic.twitter.com/VibQjmXbta
— essential character III (@therealec3) April 17, 2020