EC3 Reveals Why He And Bryan Danielson ‘Cheated’ During NXT Competition

Former WWE star EC3 spoke with Fightful on several topics, including Bryan Danielson and himself cheating during his run on the competition version of NXT during the fourth season of the show in 2010 and 2011.

EC3 said, “Define cheat. Okay. The heat is on. Here’s the thing. Are you definitely staring at me? I can feel your eyes burning a hole in me? I cheated on NXT ‘cause nobody gave a s**t and so we were trying to pop ourselves. What do you think?. Here’s the thing, too. It naturally got over. I’ll use the terminology. It got over and people were interested and invested. We did things that raised the number of people watching it, which good employees do, good talent do. They build the brand. They make people want to see it and I severely get punished for it. Weird run I had, twice.”

You can check out EC3’s comments in the video below.

