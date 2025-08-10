Eddie Kingston Provides Update On His Recovery From Injury

In a recent interview with Cezar Bononi on his YouTube channel, AEW star Eddie Kingston, who has been away from in-ring action for a considerable period, discussed a range of topics, including his rehabilitation and his journey back to the ring.

Kingston also mentioned that he does not anticipate returning in time for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2025, which is taking place later this month.

Kingston said, “I am disappointed that it looks like, I’m just saying it now, it looks like I’m not going to be able to do Forbidden Door again. My thing is, everybody else has their favorites, and my favorite was always Forbidden Door.”

He continued, “It’s sh*t I like to do. That’s the sh*t I like. For me, Forbidden Door will always be the big one. The Japanese dudes are my dudes. I wanted to fight Shingo (Takagi), Yuya (Uemura), Shota (Umino), Taichi.”

Kingston added, “There are so many. Missing it, as of right now, missing it two years in a row sucks. Hopefully, this comes out and I’m wrong and I’m actually at Forbidden Door.”

Kingston has been sidelined from in-ring action since May 2024 due to a leg injury and is still in the process of recovery. The AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2025 event is scheduled for Sunday, August 24, at the O2 Arena in London, England, and will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.

You can check out Kingston’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)