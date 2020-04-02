Edge Comments On WrestleMania 36

– While not confirmed, the current belief is that the WWE Money in the Bank PPV will not be taking place in Baltimore, MD on May 9th as scheduled. Twitter account @WrestleVotes noted the following:

Source states the Money In The Bank PPV event scheduled for 5/9 in Baltimore will not happen as planned. TBD, as is everything else right now, as to when / where this PPV will take place. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) April 2, 2020

It could be — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) April 2, 2020

– In an interview with USAToday.com, Edge commented on Wrestlemania 36 being moved to the Performance Center:

“I think we’re at a time where… everything’s so in flux and everything’s so strange right now. I guess if I’m looking at it purely from a performance aspect, you go ‘ahh.’ Because you love being able to be in front of an audience, feed of that, the adrenaline of that and all those things. Then I started looking at ‘OK, well this is where we are. This is normal for now. So what are the challenges here, and how can you adapt and still make a compelling story?’ I get off on the challenging aspect of it, and that’s how I started looking at it. So if I’m cutting a promo, well now I’m doing theater. I’m doing a monologue to a camera. And that was fun! That lets me explore my acting chops. So that’s how I tried to recalibrate my brain with it.”