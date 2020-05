When WWE Hall of Famer Edge returned during the 2020 Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, he was sporting a beard. In a new advertisement for Nutrition Solutions, Edge has a different look without a beard. You can check out a video below:

Edge looks great. Clean shaven and shredded in this ad for Nutrition Solutions. pic.twitter.com/IhiBZbnVfV — WrestlingNews.co – WWE/AEW News (@WrestlingNewsCo) May 10, 2020