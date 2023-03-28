Edge Discusses If He Ever Thought About Going To A Different Promotion

WWE Hall of Famer Edge recently sat down with Sportsnet 590 The Fan, discussing an array of topics. One of which was if he ever considered exploring his options with other promotions in the wrestling industry. Edge began his WWE career in 1996, eventually making his (then WWF) debut on Monday Night RAW in 1998.

The multi-time world champion made it clear that WWE is his home, however, he did admit that he was at one time presented with an opportunity to leave and join another company. Despite the “excitement” of potentially doing something new, the Canadian native made clear that above all else he’s a “loyalist”.

Here’s the full quote:

“There was an opportunity to [leave WWE]. Again, it’s where I’ve spent my entire career outside of the indies. This year will be my 25th year with WWE since my television debut. Just having been there so long and understanding how it works, understanding the machine that it is, there’s something to be said for that. There’s also something to be said for trying something new and exciting. A new set of faces and a new way for the way things work.”

“I’ve always been a loyalist, though, in terms of that company. It’s what I grew up watching and where I always wanted to get to. What it boils down to is where I think I can have the most fun, honestly.”

Edge will be facing Finn Bálor inside Hell in a Cell at this year’s Showcase of the Immortals. The Rated “R” Superstar has been engaged in an intense feud with The Judgement Day for months, starting not long after last year’s WrestleMania event.

While Edge and Bálor have squared off before, Edge has made it clear that this time Bálor will need to bring out his demons to stand a chance. The Hall of Famer is expected to bring his intense Brood persona into the devil’s playground; on Monday Night RAW, Bálor teased a return of his Demon character.

