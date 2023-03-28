Edge Says He Has Some “Pretty Extra Stupid Ideas” For His WrestleMania Hell In A Cell Match

At WrestleMania 39 this weekend, Edge is scheduled to face Finn Balor, who will be appearing as his Demon character. Which night the match will take place has yet to be confirmed.

There hasn’t been a Hell in a Cell match at WrestleMania since The Undertaker fought Shane McMahon at WrestleMania 32 in 2016.

Edge was asked on Sportsnet 590 The Fan how he prepares for a match like this. He mentioned that he has some pretty extra stupid ideas for the match.

“Well, again, I have a history of doing stupid things, right? You do because it’s a Hell in a Cell match and because people expect a certain level of, I don’t know, brutality within the performance. You gotta up the stakes. So I do. I think outside of the box and I think about what’s physically possible and a lot of crazy ideas jump into my head and they always have. But I always try and make sure that I save them for WrestleMania or I’ll save them where it’ll actually mean something and be remembered. I’m not diving face-first through a flaming table with thumbtacks in my back unless it’s WrestleMania, because I know that will be one that people are gonna remember. If you just do it on Raw one week, well, then it’s gone and it’s not gonna be remembered because there’s 52 other Raws or 51 other Raws during the year. WrestleMania happens once a year. If you’re a casual fan, you may be watching. If you’re a wrestling fan, you’re definitely watching and that’s the one that I know has the worldwide eyeballs on it so that’s where you gotta go for it and man, you put me in a Hell in a Cell, I gotta go for it even if I’m 49-years-old. That’s just part of the way I’m wired so, I have some pretty extra stupid ideas. We’ll see if they let me try them, they probably won’t. But we’ll see.”

Edge most recently participated in a Hell in a Cell match in 2021 at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia against Seth Rollins. The WWE Hall of Famer is expected to make his Brood entrance for the match and may be accompanied by a special guest. Click here for a possible spoiler regarding the match.

