Edge Reflects On 2021 and Says It Has ‘Been A Crazy Year’

WWE Hall of Famer Edge issued the following statement on Instagram regarding 2021…

“Been a crazy year. Watching my girls makes leaps and bounds. Pandemics. Ya know the norm. But I lost track of everything that’s happened professionally this year. Until Beth reminded me why I’m a little tired. And a lot sore. It’s been kinda insane. And awesome. It might be my favorite year of my career. From The Royal Rumble and a reunion Jay and I both thought was off the table for good. Yet there we were. Getting our dreams back. To winnin the damn thing from #1 after 7 months off rehabbing a torn triceps. 11 years to the day from winning it the first time and joining some elite names. Main eventing WrestleMania 10 years to the day from my retirement against two all time talents in Roman and Bryan. And then there’s the Rollins/Edge trilogy. Those three matches will hold a very dear place in my wrestling heart when it’s all said and done and I’m whistling on the deck with a cup o joe(or whiskey). So now what? Keep it up. Try to keep up with today’s best. For as long as I can. C’mon 2022 let’s do this.”