Edge Reveals His Match With Randy Orton At WWE WrestleMania 36 Nearly Had Drones

WWE Hall of Famer Edge appeared on WWE’s “After The Bell” this week with host Corey Graves and said he was proud of the Last Man Standing match with Randy Orton at WrestleMania 36. Edge stressed that the story needed a fight, and he feels like they delivered on that.

Edge also revealed that he had ideas of using drones and going up on rooftops during the match.

“I am and I’d like to think I’m a realist and everything, and I’m actually really really proud. I really am,” Edge said (H/T to WrestlingInc). “I go on what my gut tells me, and my gut tells me that we had a fight. And it’s what it needed to be. You weren’t going to see two guys creating these extreme high spots within the parameters of a last man standing match. To me, It wasn’t a last man standing match. It was a last man standing fight. This story was dirty. It was ugly. It was personal. It feels like it should take place in the bowels of a boiler room or something. Like it shouldn’t be pretty. It shouldn’t be fancy. It should be two guys that are just beating the piss out of each other.

“It had to be a fight and initially, I had ideas of drones and going on rooftops. And again, we’re filming during you know, sunlight so that’s not going to work. Okay, cool let’s shift focus here. How do we do this? No, right. It’s a fight. Let’s just go fight and that’s what we did, and for that, I’m very proud. I’m also very proud of the fact that after nine years off. I could go for 40 minutes.”

There’s no word yet on what WWE has planned for Edge next, but we should know more after this week’s TV tapings.

