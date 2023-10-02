Edge Signs With AEW, Debuts At WrestleDream

It is now official. Former WWE star Edge has signed with AEW and appeared live at the WrestleDream pay-per-view in Seattle.

After Nick Wayne turned on Darby Allin, Christian Cage was able to retain the TNT Championship. Following the match, Cage, Wayne, and Luchasaurus continued their assault on Sting and Allin.

The lights went out, and we saw someone driving into the arena. Edge’s theme played when the lights came on, and he went to the ring to his Metalingus theme music, where he teased taking out Sting with a chair but instead took out Christian’s crew. As the show came to a close, Copeland shook hands with Allin and Sting.

