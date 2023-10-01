AEW Wrestle Dream Results – October 1, 2023

Tonight is the night dreams come true!

The inaugural AEW Wrestle Dream 2023 premium live event in Antonio Inoki’s honor goes down tonight from the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA. with a jam-packed lineup full of high-profile matches.

On tap for tonight’s show is FTR vs. Aussie Open for the AEW Tag Titles, Eddie Kingston vs. Katsuyori Shibata for the ROH & NJPW STRONG Openweight Titles, MJF vs. The Righteous for the ROH Tag Titles, Kris Statlander vs. Julia Hart for the TBS Women’s Title, Christian Cage vs. Darby Allin for the TNT Title in a 2 Out Of 3 Falls match, as well as Bryan Danielson vs. Zack Sabre Jr. in a dream match.

Also scheduled is The Young Bucks vs. The Gunns vs. Lucha Bros vs. Orange Cassidy & Hook in an AEW Tag Title Eliminator, Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho & Kota Ibushi vs. Konosuke Takeshita, Sammy Guevara & Will Ospreay, Hangman Page vs. Swerve Strickland, Wheeler Yuta vs. Ricky Starks, Luchasaurus vs. Nick Wayne, Claudio Castagnoli vs. Josh Barnett, as well as Shane Taylor, Lee Moriarty, Diamante & Mercedes Martinez vs. Keith Lee, Satoshi Kojima, Billie Starkz & Athena.

AEW WRESTLE DREAM RESULTS (10/1/2023)

The “Zero Hour” pre-show is now officially off-and-running on AEW’s YouTube channel and other digital and social media outlets, as well as the YouTube player embedded below.

Renee Paquette, RJ City and Stokely Hathaway welcome us inside the Climate Pledge Arena from the entrance ramp. The trio introduce themselves and then inform fans how they can purchase tonight’s show across the globe.

Now the trio run down the scheduled lineup for the “Zero Hour” pre-show, as multiple matches will take place on this, the official pre-show for tonight’s inaugural AEW Wrestle Dream 2023 premium live event. Then they run down the lineup for the PLE.

A video package looking at Bryan Danielson’s announcement regarding him wrapping his career up within the next year airs. Afterwards, we return to the pre-show co-hosts, who give their thoughts on the technical wrestling fans dream match tonight between Danielson and Zack Sabre Jr.

We see a pre-show package for the Ricky Starks vs. Wheeler Yuta match scheduled for tonight’s PLE. We then shoot live backstage where Starks is interviewed arriving to the arena. Starks calls Yuta a high school marching band wannabe who is the whipping boy of the Blackpool Combat Club. He boasts being a star and vows he will tap dance all over Yuta’s face.

Paquette and Co. give their thoughts on that bout and then they move on to the AEW Tag Team Championship showdown between FTR and Aussie Open. The video package telling the story leading up to this match airs now. The talk then shifts to the four-way tag-team title eliminator scheduled for tonight. The video package for this one airs next.

The pre-show co-hosts give their thoughts on the bout. Stokely doesn’t want to talk about anything HOOK-related. We see a live shot of The Young Bucks arriving to the arena with their bags. RJ City points out Orange Cassidy and HOOK are the only non-brother duo in this one. Stokely picks The Lucha Bros to win. RJ City picks The Gunns. Next they talk about the MJF vs. Righteous handicap ROH Tag-Team Title bout.

After that, they bring up the TBS Women’s Championship showdown between Julia Hart of The House of Black and Kris Statlander. The video package for this one airs. Paquette mentions Julia Hart is riding a 28 match win-streak heading into tonight’s match. They give their thoughts on the bout and then we hear the crowd roaring in the background as Jim Ross makes his way to the commentary position.

From there, we move on to the video package for the Trios showdown pitting Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi against The Don Callis Family trio of Will Ospreay, Konosuke Takeshita and Sammy Guevara. After that, we see the video package telling the story leading up to tonight’s Hangman Page vs. Swerve Strickland showdown. We then shift to the Eddie Kingston vs. Katsuyori Shibata package.

Lexy Nair is shown live backstage with the ROH World and NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion Eddie Kingston talks about respecting Shibata. He looks forward to honoring Antonio Inoki with his match tonight. Stokely Hathaway approaches “The Mad King” and he tells him not to touch him. Stokely tells Kingston he’s got something to say about his ROH World Championship. He says he’ll tell him on Wednesday. Wait, what if Shibata wins tonight?

There seems to be some technical issues after that, as the screen goes to black for a good 10-20 seconds before we return in the middle of a video package with AEW, ROH and NJPW stars talking about the late Japanese icon, Antonio Inoki, who is the inspiration for tonight’s AEW Wrestle Dream PLE. Very cool package.

In the Climate Pledge Arena live now, Excalibur sends us into the ring where AEW and ROH President Tony Khan is standing in a suit with a red velvet-style towel /scarf around his neck, ala the late, great Antonio Inoki. Khan talks about Inoki and then introduces NJPW talent and students of Inoki, including Rocky Romero, Katsuyori Shibata.

Inoki’s grandchildren are introduced and he thanks them for the gift of Inoki’s scarf. He then welcomes us to the first-ever AEW Wrestle Dream PLE. Khan gives flowers to the aforementioned people in the ring as the fans applaud in a sign of respect. Khan promises a great night of wrestling. He says tonight is all about Antonio Inoki. “Let’s hear it one more time for the Inoki family! Let’s have a great Wrestle Dream!” He then does Inoki’s “Ichi Ni San Da!” chant.

Shane Taylor, Lee Moriarty, Diamante & Mercedes Martinez vs. Keith Lee, Satoshi Kojima, Billie Starkz & Athena

We see the video intro for tonight’s show and then we head back inside the arena where the team of Shane Taylor, Lee Moriarty, Diamante and Mercedes Martinez make their way out and head to the ring. Jim Ross is welcomed on commentary by Excalibur and the gang and then the Shane Taylor Promotions team settles in the ring.

After they settle inside the squared circle, the theme for their opposition hits and out comes the Keith Lee-led group consisting of Satoshi Kohina, Billie Starkz and Athena.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with our first of multiple “Zero Hour” pre-show matches. Starkz gets worked over in the corner early on by Martinez and Diamante, who tag in and out frequently. As the action continues, we see “The Fallen Goddess” Athena and Starkz fire up on offense and hit a pair of dives at the same time to Martinez and Diamante on the floor at ringside. The crowd popped big for that one.

Keith Lee and Shane Taylor each tag in and the crowd reacts to that big in and of itself. Lee jumps into the early offensive lead, taking it to Taylor. Taylor stuns Lee briefly. Lee hoists Moriarty up but Taylor blasts him with a cheap shot. From there, Taylor and his team work over Lee, who is isolated in their corner of the ring.

Kojima and Moriarty tag in for their respective teams next, and the crowd roars as the Japanese veteran works over Moriarty with rapid-fire shots in the corner of the ring. Moments later we see Lee and Kojima hit a big spot to finish this one off. Good opener.

Winners: Keith Lee, Satoshi Kojima, Billie Starkz & Athena

Josh Barnett vs. Claudio Castagnoli

After a quick break, we return inside the arena and former UFC Heavyweight Champion and MMA legend Josh Barnett makes his way out to the ring. He settles inside the ring and his music dies down.

From there, “Wild Thing” plays and out comes Claudio Castagnoli accompanied by Jon Moxley. The two make their way through the crowd for our next match of the evening here on the “Zero Hour” pre-show. Mox joins the gang on special guest commentary as the bell sounds to get this one off-and-running.

The two begin grappling almost immediately coming out of the gate. Barnett gets the better of things, controlling the Blackpool Combat Club member before hoisting him up and launching him. Back on the mat, Claudio is on top now, but Barnett rolls for a kneebar from the bottom, MMA-style.

Mox gets worked up on special guest commentary, yelling out instructions to Castagnoli as he elbows the crap out of Barnett. Barnett grabs a leg of Claudio and again drops down to the mat looking for a kneebar. Claudio gets back to his feet and starts lighting up Barnett with European uppercuts in the corner until he slumps down to the mat.

Barnett gets mount on Claudio on the ground as Mox yells for Claudio not to give Barnett his back. Claudio ends up getting Barnett’s ankles and he proceeds to hit the giant swing on him before dropping down into a straight ankle lock / kneebar of his own. Castagnoli hits a neutralizer and then locks Barnett in an odd submission, which he transitions into a pin attempt for the three count.

After the match, Barnett gets on the mic and tells Claudio he has heard a lot about him from training partners and friends about how tough he is. He says they were all correct. Barnett tells Claudio that Antonio Inoki would be a fan of his if he were alive today. With that said, he says Claudio owes him more time, and one day he will be back. He tells Claudio he has a long way to go but he’s proud of where he’s at. Claudio tells Barnett any time, any place.

Winner: Claudio Castagnoli

Luchasaurus vs. Nick Wayne

Following a quick break, we return inside the arena where the theme for Luchasaurus hits and out comes the big monster heel. He settles in the ring to a chorus of boos. His theme dies down and he awaits the arrival of his opposition.

Now the theme for Nick Wayne hits and the youngster makes his way to the ring for our next pre-show match here on AEW Wrestle Dream “Zero Hour.” The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one.

Straight out of the gate we se Luchasaurus manhandling and Donkey Kong’ing Wayne all over the place. He brings him in the corner and chops the living crap out of him. He hoists him up and plants him into the mat with a big side slam. Nick Wayne’s mom is shown looking on from the front row.

Wayne starts to fire up on offense, blasting the big man with kicks as the fans in Seattle rally behind the rookie prospect. Luchasaurus knocks him silly and cuts his offensive momentum short. He takes back over as the crowd energy dies down. He chokeslams Wayne over the ropes and onto the hard part of the ring apron. He crashes and burns right in front of his mom.

Luchasaurus slams Wayne face-first into the steel barricade literally inches away from his mom. Wayne’s mom starts screaming at Luchasaurus as he continues to maul her son in front of her. Back in the ring, Wayne comes to life again as he connects with a moonsault for a close near fall attempt.

Nick Wayne looks for his Wayne’s World finisher but Luchasaurus avoids it and blasts the smaller Wayne with a big shot to the back of his head. He covers him and scores the pin fall victory. We see Wayne’s mother looking emotional seeing her son laid out in the ring.

Winner: Luchasaurus

AEW Trios Championships

The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn (C) vs. TMDK

Now we return inside the arena after another quick time out, as the TMDK (The Mighty Don’t Kneel) team of Mikey Nicholls, Shane Haste and Bad Dude Tito settle in the ring. Their music dies down and they await the arrival of their opposition.

The theme for The Acclaimed hits and out comes Max Caster doing his freestyle rap gimmick as he and Anthony Bowens and “Daddy Ass” Billy Gunn head to the ring for their scheduled AEW Trios Championship defense. Bowens finishes with his “Scissor me, Daddy Ass!” line and their entrance wraps up.

From there, the bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with the final pre-show match here at AEW Wrestle Dream: Zero Hour. Caster kicks things off for his team as a loud “Oh, scissor me, daddy!” chant breaks out. Caster and Big Man Tito lock-up and Tito gets the early jump on The Acclaimed member.

Gunn tags in for his side, while Haste comes in for TMDK. Gunn runs him over with a shoulder tackle and then continues to beat him down, toying with him at times to play to the crowd. TMDK starts to take over after that and we see the team hitting several multiple-man high spots for close near fall attempts.

Gunn helps his team fire up. Bowens hits the Arrival after Gunn hits a Fame-Asser. Caster heads to the top-rope and connects with a Mic Drop for the pin fall victory. With the win, The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn retain the AEW Trios Championships.

Winners and STILL AEW Trios Champions: The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn

ROH World Tag-Team Championship

MJF (C) vs. The Righteous

The cold open video package for AEW Wrestle Dream 2023 airs and then we shoot back live inside the Climate Pledge Arena where Excalibur welcomes us to the show. “The Dapper Yapper” Justin Roberts is then introduced in the ring.

He handles the ring introductions for the challengers, The Righteous duo of Vincent and Dutch. The two head to the ring to a non-reaction from the fans in Seattle. Some boos pick up as they make their way down to the ring for this opening championship handicap contest.

MJF’s theme hits and the crowd roars as the AEW World Champion and one-half of the ROH World Tag-Team Champions makes his way out with a microphone in-hand. He asks for his music to be cut. The fans chant “MJF! MJF!” He says he’s p*ssed off. He says there’s rumors going around that he attacked Jay White, a.k.a. tofu. The fans chant “Tofu!”

Friedman says someone snuck into his dressing room and stole his mask. He says to make matters worse, Adam Cole is not here tonight. The fans chant “Adam Cole! Adam Cole!” He says it’s okay because he’s gonna make sure when he comes back, the ROH World Tag-Team Championships will be waiting for him.

He then tells Dutch that he’s gonna pick him up and hit him with a bodyslam. The fans chant “Bodyslam! Bodyslam!” He then tells Vincent he’s going to tie his dreads in a neat little bow and shove it straight up Dutch’s fat ass. He closes out his ring walk promo, his theme picks back up and he continues his walk to the ring.

The fans chant “MJF! MJF!” as he settles in the ring and his theme dies down. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. MJF and Dutch kick things off. He yells to the fans, “Who wants to see a bodyslam?!” The fans loudly chant “Bodyslam! Bodyslam!” again. MJF pretends to show sportsmanship and then pokes Dutch in the eyes.The fans chant “MJF! MJF!” as he settles in the ring and his theme dies down. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one.

MJF and Dutch kick things off. He yells to the fans, “Who wants to see a bodyslam?!” The fans loudly chant “Bodyslam! Bodyslam!” again. MJF pretends to show sportsmanship and then pokes Dutch in the eyes. He grabs Vincent and yells to the fans that he’s gonna shove his head in Dutch’s ass. Dutch and Vincent end up taking over from there and begin a prolonged beatdown of MJF.

Friedman gets a hope spot at one point and scrambles to his corner where he goes for the tag out of habit, only to realize Cole is not there. He milks the moment and then Dutch takes back over control on offense. Vincent gets a chair but then MJF grabs him, as Taz says, by his “yam-bag jones,” which, of course, stops him dead in his tracks.

MJF goes for a roll-up but Vincent kicks out and The Righteous take back over. MJF fires up for a comeback and the fans chant “Bodyslam!” as he goes to work on Vincent. He hits a bodyslam and then, as promised, shoves Vincent’s head into Dutch’s ass. He hits a kangaroo kick on both and then a heatseeker suplex for the win with a pin with his feet on the ropes. Entertaining, fun opener.

Winner and STILL ROH World Tag-Team Champion: MJF

ROH World & NJPW STRONG Openweight Championships

Eddie Kingston (C) vs. Katsuyori Shibata

The pre-match package for our next bout of the evening, which features the ROH World and NJPW STRONG Openweight Champions both on-the-line. When the video package wraps up, we return back in the arena.

We hear the ROH ring announcer handle the pre-match ring introductions. Out first comes the ROH Pure Champion Katsuyori Shibata. He heads to the ring as Excalibur schools everyone watching on Shibata’s ties to Antonio Inoki, the man who inspired tonight’s special event.

Now the familiar sounds of Eddie Kingston’s theme hits and the Seattle crowd roars. “The Mad King” heads to the ring to defend both his ROH World Championship and NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship against the Japanese veteran.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. We see the two show mutual respect and then begin getting after it. The two trade hard shots back-and-forth in the center of the ring as the crowd reacts.

Each guy gets a turn in the offensive driver’s seat and then we see Kingston finish things off with a northern lights bomb and a big power bomb into a pin attempt for the 1-2-3.

With the victory, Kingston retains both his ROH World Championship and the NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship. The two show each other a ton of respect after the match again. Kingston leaves and then Shibata gets the ring to himself as his theme plays again and the fans show him love.

Winner and STILL ROH World & NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion: Eddie Kingston

TBS Women’s Championship

Kris Statlander (C) vs. Julia Hart

The pre-match video package for our next match of the evening, which is another title contest, airs now. We see the events leading up to tonight’s showdown between Kris Statlander and Julia Hart for the TBS Women’s Championship.

After the video wraps up, we return inside the Climate Pledge Arena where Julia Hart’s theme hits. Out comes the women’s contender who is undefeated in her last 28 matches heading into this title opportunity. She settles in the ring alongside Brody King of The House of Black.

Kris Statlander’s theme hits next and the reigning and defending TBS Women’s Champion emerges to a nice pop from the Seattle crowd. She heads down to the ring for her latest title defense. Taz leaves the commentary section and Tony Schiavone replaces him for this match.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Julia grounds Kris early on and ground and pounds the hell out of her. She bashes the back of her head into the mat repeatedly. We see Kris starts to fight back into the lead. She hits a blue thunder bomb. She goes for the Sunday Night Special but Julia avoids it.

Brody King gets in Kris’ face and distracts her. Kris turns around and Julia tries to mist her but Kris sees it coming and avoids it. She looks to finish Julia off, but Julia hangs on. She climbs up to the top-rope after Kris. She launches Kris off the ropes and hangs upside down in the tree of woe after.

She hits a big moonsault off the top and goes for the cover, but Kris gets her foot on the ropes. Julia locks in her Heartless submission attempt as fans chant “This is Awesome!” She cranks back and Kris somehow counters and stands up still in the hold. She hits a tombstone pile driver and holds onto her. She stands back up and connects with her Sunday Night Fever for the win.

Winner and STILL TBS Women’s Champion: Kris Statlander

AEW Tag-Team Championship Eliminator

Orange Cassidy & HOOK vs. The Lucha Bros vs. The Gunns vs. The Young Bucks

It’s time for what on paper is one of the clear-cut match of the night candidates, as the pre-match video package airs telling the story leading up to the four-way tag-team title eliminator pitting The Young Bucks vs. The Gunns vs. The Lucha Bros vs. Orange Cassidy & HOOK.

The video package wraps up and then we return inside the arena where The Gunns make their dramatic, elaborate ring entrance. Out next are The Lucha Bros. We then hear HOOK’s theme and the FTW Champion comes out and stops. Orange Cassidy’s theme hits and the newfound friends make their way to the ring together.

Nick and Matt Jackson make their ring entrance last. The Young Bucks duo head to the ring for our next match of the evening, as it’s time to find out who will be challenging the winners of tonight’s FTR vs. Aussie Open showdown for the AEW World Tag-Team Championship.

Nick Jackson and Rey Fenix kick things off for their respective teams as the bell sounds to get this match officially off-and-running. After some early back-and-forth exchanges from these two, we see Cassidy and Gunn end up in the ring as the legal men. The other Gunn gets tagged in and we see The Gunns try and voluntarily pin each other for the cheap win, but it’s stopped.

HOOK, Cassidy and the Bucks all end up in the ring together. HOOK ends up suplexing everyone in sight. The Gunns end up ganging up on HOOK and beating him down. Penta El Zero Miedo hit the ring as the commentators point out that Fenix has been down and out of the picture for a while.

Cassidy hits an Orange Punch and HOOK follows up with Red Rum. Nick Jackson blind tags in and hits a top-rope spot to try and steal the pin, only for it to be broken up before the count of three. Penta El Zero Miedo hits the ring and looks for Fear Factor on Cassidy. Cassidy counters and attempts Beach Break but Penta avoids it.

Penta hits a sling blade and another move at the same time as Nick comes off the top-rope. We see a super kick party from Penta and the Bucks. Nick and Matt connect with a BTE Trigger on Penta and they pick up the three count. With the win, The Young Bucks earn a future shot at the AEW World Tag-Team Championship.

Winners and NEW No. 1 Contenders to AEW World Tag-Team Championship: The Young Bucks

Hangman Page vs. Swerve Strickland

The elaborate pre-match video package airs to tell the story leading up to tonight’s highly-anticipated showdown between “Hangman” Adam Page of The Elite and Shane “Swerve” Strickland of The Mogul Embassy.

After the package wraps up, Hangman Page’s theme hits and the crowd pops as the purveyor of “Cowboy sh*t” makes his way out and heads to the ring for our next match of the evening. He settles inside and his theme dies down.

Now the entrance tune for Swerve Strickland hits and the commentators build him up like he’s a hometown mega-star in Seattle. He comes out to a decent pop, but nothing crazy. He does a good job of soaking up the moment and milking it for hometown love. He gets on the mic and does the “Who’s house?” cat-call with the fans over-and-over again.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Fan support for Swerve starts to grow with loud chants and cheers, but Hangman is getting a ton of love as well. The two lock-up and begin getting after it with some basic back-and-forth offense.

As the action continues with Hangman in the offensive driver’s seat, we hear some loud “Hangman sucks!” chants. Swerve fights back and the crowd pops. Hangman cuts his comeback short and takes over and the fans loudly boo. Hangman acknowledges the heel heat and begins playing into it, taunting the fans in between beating down Swerve.

Strickland gets in some offense that brings the crowd back to life, but then Hangman shuts him down and takes back over. The fans break out in a “F*ck you Hangman!” chant. We see Hangman hit a big dive through the ropes onto Swerve on the floor. Back in the ring, he heads to the top with Swerve and connects with an insane high spot for a close near fall attempt.

Swerve comes to life and takes over once again, as the back-and-forth offensive changes continue, which the commentators point out and stress on the broadcast. Swerve hits a big spot for a close near fall. He goes to work on Hangman as the fans rally behind him. He hits a nice back-breaker and heads to the top. Swerve hits a big stop off the top for a huge pop.

We see Swerve call for and connect with his House Call running kick to the back of Hangman’s dome. He goes for the cover, but somehow Hangman hangs on and kicks out before the count of three. Hangman looks for Dead Eye on the hard part of the ring apron, but Swerve avoids it and sends Page into the metal of the turnbuckle in the corner. Page then hits a Dead Eye on the steel steps as fans boo.

Now we see Swerve snap the arm of Hangman, which looked to break. The commentators point out Hangman will have trouble hitting the Buckshot Lariat. Doctors come to check on Page but Swerve keeps fighting. He hits a double stomp off the top onto Hangman on the hard part of the apron. He heads to the top-rope and hits a 450 onto the arm of Hangman. He goes for the cover but Hangman kicks out.

Swerve goes for another top-rope double stomp but Hangman moves. Hangman then connects with a Buckshot Lariat but he hurts his arm so he can’t go for the cover. He eventually does but Prince Nana puts Swerve’s boot on the ropes before the count of three.

The ref ejects Nana but he doesn’t leave. As he’s arguing with the ref, Hangman goes for another Buckshot Lariat but Swerve sneaks and hits him with a foreign object. He goes for the cover but Hangman still kicks out. Swerve hits back-to-back House Call kicks and then a JML Driver for the win. The crowd explodes. Amazing match.

Winner: Swerve Strickland

Ricky Starks vs. Wheeler Yuta

NBA legend Shawn Kemp from Slam Dunk Contest fame, a longtime Seattle Supersonics player, is shown in the front row. After that, we shoot to the pre-match video package for Ricky Starks vs. Wheeler Yuta, which is up next.

When we return in the arena, Jim Ross has replaced Tony Schiavone on the call for this match, joining Excalibur and Nigel McGuinness. Also on special guest commentary for the second time tonight is Blackpool Combat Club leader Jon Moxley. He takes a seat as Wheeler Yuta of the BCC heads to the ring.