Bobby Lashley Believes Storytelling Is Missing In Wrestling

AEW World Tag Team Champion and Hurt Syndicate member Bobby Lashley appeared on the F Y’all podcast to discuss various topics, including changes in the wrestling mindset.

Lashley said, “When I first got into wrestling, it’s over 20 years now…the biggest thing that they did was they didn’t care about the moves, they thought about the story. They were like, ‘How did that make sense?’ I think the generations moved a little bit right now because it’s different now.”

He continued, “It’s something that we’ve had a hard time with kind of adjusting to. Just like that question, the crowd has to answer that question, too. But these guys…it’s not everyone, but a lot of people that are wrestling now, they try to erase that…It’s like everybody’s the same. They just have matches.”

On the importance of storytelling when it comes to big moves:

“When you bring somebody that is not a pure wrestling fan, somebody that’s just starting out being a wrestling fan, they see me standing in front of this guy and they see this guy doing stuff to me, they’re like, ‘What? Don’t make any sense.’ So, for me, when we go into some of those things, we have to tell that story.”

