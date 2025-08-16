Updated Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Collision

All Elite Wrestling has announced an updated lineup for tonight’s episode of Collision on TNT and Max.

Former TNA star Ace Austin will face Ricochet in a singles match. In addition, Paragon (Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong) will take on “Big Shotty” Lee Johnson and Blake Christian in a tag team match.

Previously announced for the show are Nigel McGuinness, Hechicero from the Don Callis Family, Daniel Garcia, and Shane Taylor Promotions’ ROH Pure Champion “Taiga Style” Lee Moriarty, who will compete in an IWGP World Heavyweight Championship #1 Contender’s 4-Way Match.

JetSpeed (comprising “The Jet” Kevin Knight and “Speedball” Mike Bailey) is set to face The Death Riders (Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta) in another tag team match.

Additionally, Julia Hart from the Triangle of Madness, Kris Statlander, Anna Jay, and Penelope Ford will compete against one another in a $100,000 4-Way Fight.

Don’t forget to join us every Saturday night at 8/7c for live updates and coverage of AEW Collision results.

Saturday #AEWCollision

8/7c, TNT + HBO Max

TOMORROW! Ricochet vs Ace Austin After being confronted by @KingRicochet + GOA, one of wrestling's hottest free agents @The_Ace_Austin, aims to make a splash in AEW where the best wrestle! Ace Austin will debut vs Ricochet,

TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/7xikaCHGwi — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 15, 2025