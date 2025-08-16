Fans Streaming AEW On HBO Max Face Password Sharing Fees

The latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that HBO Max, which currently hosts AEW’s archive and streams their live TV events, will begin cracking down on password sharing next month.

According to the report, the service plans to charge an additional $7.99 per month for anyone who wants to share their account with someone outside their home.

They have been testing new software for several months to identify legitimate users versus those sharing passwords.

This approach is similar to what Netflix implemented with its own service in the past.