Eddie Kingston Provides Update, Says AEW Return Is In Tony Khan’s Hands

Pro wrestling veteran and AEW star Eddie Kingston spoke on Cezar Bononi’s YouTube channel about various topics, including his discussion with AEW President and CEO Tony Khan concerning his health.

Kingston said, “I know people are asking, ‘When? When? When?’ It’s not up to me. There is a lot of business and backstage stuff that I don’t like to talk about because that’s not my job. My job, right now, is to be ready for when it’s time.”

He continued, “You never know when that call is. I talked to my boss [Tony Khan]. Everything is good. He has to book a fight. Some people don’t want to fight me. I don’t know who, but when they happen and they don’t want to fight me, Tony is like, ‘Okay. I can’t force nobody to do it.’”

On how he’s feeling:

“There is something else behind everything. Not with me. I don’t give a f**k. You’re going to get what you get with me, straightforward. Everything takes time. I’m not cleared yet. I feel, because I’ve done practice and sparring matches, I feel like I can go right now, but I’m not medical. When I went to PT, they said, ‘Oh, your strength went down.’ I’ve been doing more agility. I start six sessions of PT that I want to do. The guy who books the show has to book a fight. People have to say yes. People have to say yes to that stuff. It’s not just me being ready to rock and roll. It’s nobody’s fault. It’s a business. It happens. When it’s time, when I get cleared, when the fight is booked and everything is good to go, you will know.”

