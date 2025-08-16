Updated Ticket Sales For AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2025

According to the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, this month’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view has sold 14,529 tickets and has generated a live gate of $2.5 million so far.

The report also noted that the get-in price on the secondary market has dropped significantly from $729 to $105. As of yesterday, there were two tickets available at that price, but only eight additional tickets for less than $650.

The report further explains that higher ticket prices on the secondary market typically indicate greater demand; therefore, when the entry price for an event is high, it often reflects a strong demand for seats.

The AEW x NJPW event is scheduled to take place on Sunday, August 24th, at the O2 Arena in London, England.