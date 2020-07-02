Edge Talks About How He Tore His Triceps

During an appearance on Booker T’s podcast, Edge talked about how he tore his triceps during his match against Randy Orton at WWE Backlash:

“I did a springboard into the second RKO, I went ‘ooh,’ I got the cold sweats and I feel like I’m going to throw up. That’s usually a sign, that’s where it popped. I thought, okay, I think I have a little bit more in the tank to finish this out. We got it finished.”

“I want to finish it on my terms. I’m really stubborn on that in this run. I really want to try and show that selling still sells. I feel like that’s been lost. Don’t get me wrong, I’m guilty, too.”