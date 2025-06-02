Elayna Black Bids Farewell To WWE Character Cora Jade In New Video

Former NXT standout Cora Jade has officially closed the door on her WWE chapter, posting an emotional farewell video and confirming her return to the independent scene under her pre-WWE ring name, Elayna Black.

The video, released nearly a month after her WWE release in early May 2025, served as a symbolic end to her time as Cora Jade. Jade had been a key figure in NXT’s women’s division, known for her rebellious persona and standout matches before her abrupt departure.

Since her release, Black has been actively rebranding across social media platforms, embracing her previous identity and reconnecting with fans from her pre-WWE days. She has also launched an OnlyFans account and announced her return to independent wrestling bookings, with her 30-day non-compete clause now concluded.

The video featured somber yet empowering visuals, signaling both closure and evolution. While no specific matches or promotions have been confirmed yet, her reentry into the indie wrestling circuit is expected to draw major attention.

