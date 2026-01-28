Elayna Black Explains Why She Initially Hesitated To Join TNA

Elayna Black recently opened up about her path to TNA Wrestling and explained why she initially hesitated before committing to the promotion.

Black, who made her official debut during the Impact on AMC premiere on January 15, discussed her decision-making process while appearing on Busted Open Radio. One factor she cited was TNA’s working relationship with WWE, which gave her pause following her departure from the company.

Reflecting on her long-standing connection to the brand, Black revealed that TNA played a formative role in her fandom long before her professional career began.

“I love TNA. I grew up watching both TNA and WWE. My first ever wrestling event was actually a random TNA house show. Last year when I was with NXT, I came to TNA for a few months and I had so much fun. I loved everybody there, I loved the environment, I loved the company, I love the product that they put out,” Black said.

Following her WWE release on May 2, 2025, Black took time to recalibrate. She competed across the independent scene for promotions such as Black Label Pro and GCW before stepping away entirely in July to focus on her mental health.

During that period, Black admitted she felt the need to create some distance—particularly because of the close ties between WWE and TNA.

“More so in the beginning, I was hesitant about coming to TNA just because of how close the relationship was. I kind of felt like I needed to distance myself, which I think it was good me taking that time off. I feel very more removed than I did at the time.”

Despite reports suggesting her current deal with TNA is a one-year agreement, Black made it clear that she views her future with the promotion as long-term. Rather than treating the opportunity as temporary, she emphasized her commitment to growth, creativity, and enjoyment in her work.

“I’m here for the long run. I don’t plan on going anywhere anytime soon. I want to keep progressing my career in TNA. [My goal is to] have fun and be the best version of Elayna Black I can be.”

With her debut now behind her and a renewed sense of purpose, Black appears poised to make TNA Wrestling the next major chapter in her evolving career.