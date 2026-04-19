Elayna Black Says She Was Assaulted By Fan At WrestleCon

Former WWE star Cora Jade, now competing as Elayna Black, has spoken out after alleging she was sexually assaulted by a fan during WrestleCon.

Black shared a video on Twitter/X addressing the incident, along with a message calling for action.

“Just got sexually assaulted by a fan at WrestleCon! If anyone sees this guy ban him from anything ever.”

In the video, the individual involved is confronted by those present, with strong language used to condemn the alleged behaviour.

Elayna Black AKA Cora Jade says was assaulted by a fan at the WRESTLECON event. pic.twitter.com/bOqx1GS6ZU — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) April 18, 2026

Following the incident, Black issued additional comments responding to reactions online and clarifying her stance.

“Couple of things since some of the replies on this are insane but not surprising.

He seemed very there enough talking to me beforehand to know right from wrong.

If you can’t control yourself as an adult in public around women without consent, don’t fucking go. Shut the f*ck up.”

She also addressed comments attempting to justify the situation, firmly rejecting any suggestion of consent.

“And having an onlyfans does not equal consent to be assaulted. Some of you need to be in prison. No more meet and greets for me!”

The incident has sparked widespread reaction online, with many within the wrestling community voicing support and calling for stronger protections for talent at fan events.

As of this writing, there has been no official statement from WrestleCon regarding the situation.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for updates on this developing story.