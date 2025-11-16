Elton Prince’s Injury Status Impacting WWE Plans For Kit Wilson

Sean Ross Sapp discussed the chances of Pretty Deadly reuniting once Elton Prince returns to WWE TV from his injury in the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers.

According to Sapp, with Prince currently sidelined, it has become evident that WWE either hasn’t had plans for Kit Wilson for months or did not anticipate Prince being out for as long as he has been.

Sapp also mentioned that he heard there is “a good chance” Pretty Deadly will reunite when Prince returns to the ring, particularly since the team has yet to have a substantive run on the main roster.

While Prince is out, Wilson has been competing in singles matches. On the October 31st episode of SmackDown, Wilson lost a singles bout to Carmelo Hayes.

As a tag team, Pretty Deadly previously held both the NXT UK Tag Team Titles and the NXT Tag Team Titles on two separate occasions, but they have yet to capture tag team titles on the main roster.

There is currently no information on when Prince will make his in-ring return, but updates will be provided as they become available.