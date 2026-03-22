Emotional John Cena Moment With Fan Goes Viral

A touching moment involving John Cena at MEGACon Orlando has gone viral after the retired WWE star shared an emotional interaction with a fan battling serious health issues.

During the event, the fan opened up to Cena about his ongoing fight, saying:

“I’m going through cancer, stage four. And I just had a spinal fusion. And then I had a brain tumor. And you were the one to make me fight. And next week I just found out I need more surgery. I wanted to know if I could hug you.”

Cena responded with a simple but heartfelt reply: “Absolutely.”

He then embraced the fan, creating a powerful and emotional moment that has resonated widely online. A video of the interaction shared by MEGACon Orlando has already surpassed 200,000 views on Twitter/X, with many praising Cena for his compassion and continued connection with fans.

Moments like this continue to highlight Cena’s long-standing reputation for going above and beyond for fans, even after stepping away from in-ring competition.